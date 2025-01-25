Israel trying to reach deal that would return hostage Arbel Yehoud within next two days - report

Israel is reportedly trying to reach an agreement that would see Arbel Yehoud, one of the last remaining female hostages, released within the next two days, according to an Al-Arabiya report.

The news came shortly after reports of Israel reportedly in talks with mediators of the hostage deal to secure the release of Yehoud before next Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office previously put out a statement saying that Palestinians will not be able to travel to the northern areas of the Gaza Strip until Arbel's release.