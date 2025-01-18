Who is German-Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud, the 'pure' soul set for release?

German-Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud was 28 when she was abducted by terrorists from Nir Oz - where three generations of her family called home. Now, over a year later, she is expected to be released as part of a hostage-ceasefire deal.

Arbel was abducted alongside her boyfriend Ariel Cunio. Her brother, 35-year-old Dolev, was believed to have been abducted after he went missing defending the kibbutz - though his remains were later found in June 2024.

Dolev left behind four children, one of whom was born only days after her father’s death.

Fears for Arbel's wellbeing

Arbel’s father Yechti told DW News he hoped that the terrorists would see how “pure” his daughter’s heart is and would not torture her.

He expressed similar anxieties to Agence French-Presse, telling the site, “I don't know what is going on with her, if she has been tortured, if she's been raped…I fear the abuses she might face…She is such a delicate soul and maybe they are raping her… Those are my fears. As a father... I am crushed inside. From outside, maybe I'm speaking logically and appearing strong. But inside, I'm crushed." Dolev Yehud was believed to be a hostage held by Hamas, but his body was found and identified on Kibbutz Nir Oz. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

"We have two different kinds of anxieties," Arbel’s father told Ynet before learning of his son’s fate. "We are very anxious for Arbel's fate because she is a woman. We fear that she has experienced mental, physical or sexual abuse. Alongside this, there is anxiety for the fate of Dolev, who has Hashimoto's thyroiditis, and he does not have his medicine. Without pills, his body is getting weaker and weaker, leading to severe danger to his life. During this time we have received reports showing proof of life for Arbel. We received nothing about Dolev. We are fighting for them to be released together, she as a woman and he as chronically ill."

He told the site that his daughter is a German citizen, the grandchild of a famous artist, but was disappointed by Berlin’s lack of action. DW News noted he may have hoped that after the country murdered its Jewry during the Holocaust, it would attempt to save her and spare further bloodshed.

Before being taken to Gaza, Arbel was known as a doting aunt and had recently adopted a dog, according to the Jewish Federations of North America.