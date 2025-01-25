Palestinians unable to travel to northern Gaza until hostage Arbel Yehoud released - PMO

Israel will not allow Gazans to cross into the northern Gaza Strip until hostage Arbel Yehoud is released from captivity, the Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday afternoon.

"Israel today received four female soldiers kidnapped from the Hamas terrorist organization, and in exchange, will release security prisoners according to the agreed-upon deal," the PMO stated. "In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow Gazans to cross into the northern Gaza Strip - until the release of civilian Arbel Yehoud, who was supposed to be released today, is arranged."

Hagari: Hamas failed to meet its obligations

The PMO statement echoed an earlier statement by IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, who, referring to Yehoud, a civilian, said that "Hamas failed to meet its obligations to first release Israeli female civilian hostages first as part of the agreement."

A Hamas official told Reuters that Yehoud, who was 28 at the time of her abduction, is still alive and will be released next Saturday.

Yehoud was abducted alongside her boyfriend Ariel Cunio. Hamas terrorists hand over four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza City, January 25, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)

Arbel’s father Yechti told DW News he hoped that the terrorists would see how “pure” his daughter’s heart is and would not torture her.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi had also conducted a military assessment of the northern Gaza Strip and the Netzarim Corridor, and sharpened the readiness of Israeli forces in the area. The IDF also warned Gazans not to approach the area.

Earlier, the PMO welcomed the release of former hostages Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa, and Liri Albag.

"The Israeli government embraces the four returning IDF soldiers. Their families have been informed by the designated authorities that they have been transferred to the IDF," the statement read. "The Israeli government is committed to the return of all the remaining hostages."

Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this report.