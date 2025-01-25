US says it is 'critical' that Gaza ceasefire implementation continues

The US government said on Saturday it was "critical" that implementation of the Gaza ceasefire continues after four Israeli hostages were freed by Palestinian Hamas terrorists in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners.

"It is critical that the ceasefire implementation continues and that all of the hostages are freed from Hamas captivity and safely returned to their families," the US State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

Statements by the State Department and the White House welcomed the release of Israeli hostages and did not mention the Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel.

"The United States celebrates the release of the four Israeli hostages held in captivity for 477 days," the State Department added.

The week-old ceasefire in Gaza began last weekend just before US President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20. Both Republican Trump and Democratic former President Joe Biden have been strong backers of Washington's ally Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

"Hell to pay"

Trump has credited his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, for the ceasefire deal reached after months of talks mediated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar. Before his inauguration, Trump warned there would be "hell to pay" if hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were not released.

Hamas took around 250 hostages during an Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies. It sparked the latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.