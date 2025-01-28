IDF Chief Halevi: Haredim must increase numbers in army

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi on Tuesday told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that many more haredim must join the military.

Most of Halevi's comments were kept classified as part of the closed session, but select remarks were leaked to the media.

Halevi did not appear to use the platform to attack Defense Minister Israel Katz's new bill for drafting haredim, which opposition parties have said is a thinly disguised bill for keeping the haredi exemption de facto, even if on its face the bill says it seeks to heavily increase their draft numbers.

However, he did say that the IDF could draft the full cohort of haredim in around two years if the government directed it to, even as Katz's bill shoots for closer to a 30-40% draft number two years from now, reaching 50% in seven years.

Halevi also explained the reasons for resigning from his post to the Knesset committee.

Halevi's resignation

Earlier in January, Halevi said he would resign on March 6. He will step down after two years and two months in office, about 10 months earlier than the standard three-year term.

Halevi said he is resigning in keeping with his promise since October 2023 that he would take responsibility for the October 7 failure.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.