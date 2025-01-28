Katz: IDF troops will remain in Syria buffer zone indefinitely

IDF troops will remain in the newly created Syria buffer zone indefinitely, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday during a meeting with senior IDF officials on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

Katz's statement was the most far-reaching statement to date in terms of the length of time the IDF might remain in Syrian territory given the perceived risks from the new regime run by Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) Abu Mohammed al-Julani.

Julani had said he is now more Western-oriented and will not threaten Israel, but many Israeli officials do not trust him because of his past connections to al-Qaeda.

The defense minister said that Israeli security in Syria will "not be dependent on others for our defense - whether here or in any other place."

He said that the IDF would prevent hostile forces from approaching the Syrian Hermon, southern Syria, and the Sweideh-Damascus area. Defense Minister Israel Katz visits Mount Hermon. January 28, 2025. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/MOD)

Further, he added that Israel would build relations with the local Druze population.

Netanyahu's previous remarks

Prior to Katz's statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said IDF troops might remain for the year 2025, and IDF officials had said they expected to be around for at least some period of months, but no one has gone as far as Katz to suggest an indefinite holding of Syrian territory.

Such a position could face issues as the West, with the EU taking the lead in removing many sanctions from Syria on Monday, tries to get closer to and normalize relations with Syria.