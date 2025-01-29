Australia police says foiled antisemitic attack involving caravan of explosives

Australian police said on Wednesday they had foiled a planned antisemitic attack after discovering a caravan containing explosives in an outer Sydney suburb in New South Wales state.

The caravan was discovered on Jan. 19 in Dural, a suburb some 36 kms (22 miles) northwest of the center of Sydney, Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson told a news conference.

"That caravan contained an amount of explosives and some indication that those explosives might be used in some form of antisemitic attack," he told a news conference.

He confirmed that the explosives were power gel.

The threat had been fully contained and there is no further threat to the Jewish community, he added.

Hudson said arrests had been made but did not disclose how many or what the charges were.

Hudson said the caravan was discovered on a rural, residential property on the 19 January. The police originally wanted to keep the investigation under some degree of anonymity, but following discussions with the government, they decided to disclose fully.

Strike Force Pearl

A counterrorism team has been mobilized, and there are now 100 officers deployed to this particular case, Hudson added.

He said he was aware of the concerns of the Jewish community, and that they would be made aware of the targets.

Hudson also said the police believe there is "some connection between the targets we have charged under Strike Force Pearl and this particular investigation."

Strike Force Pearl was established in December with the Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command to investigate antisemitic hate crimes in the Sydney area.

Australia has suffered a spate of antisemitic incidents in recent months, with attacks on synagogues, buildings and cars since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza war in late 2023.