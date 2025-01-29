Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

12 suspects arrested for Hamas celebration, released terrorist from Israeli prison

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police arrested 12 suspects on Tuesday night in the Palestinian village of Kfar Aqab, north of Jerusalem, after they displayed their support for the Hamas terror organization with flags and cheered for the release of a recently released terrorist, Israel Police announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Footage of the displays went viral on social media, showing the suspects participating in a celebration waving Hamas flags and firing weapons into the air.

During the joint operation with Border Police and the IDF, they searched through the suspects' belongings and found Hamas flags, banners, fireworks, guns, money and more. Their vehicle was also confiscated by the security forces.

The suspects were brought in to the Jerusalem District Police's Serious Crimes Unit for further questioning.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Nazareth resident fatally shot in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 07:10 AM
Taiwan may offer help for industry over Trump tariff threats
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 04:41 AM
Casualties feared after stampede at India's Maha Kumbh festival
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 03:52 AM
Rubio thanks Qatari PM for Gaza hostage mediation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 03:26 AM
Trump orders end to federal support for gender affirming care for minors
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 01:05 AM
Russia, Syria to hold further talks on Russian military bases in Syria
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:16 AM
IDF fires warning shots at suspects in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 10:15 PM
US sending patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine, Axios reports
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 10:03 PM
Israel carries out strike in Nabatiya, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 08:11 PM
Deri calls on gov't, coalition to regulate status of Yeshiva students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 07:50 PM
IDF troops eliminate terrorists in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 06:12 PM
Qatar and US discuss joint Gaza mediation efforts, Qatar says
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 05:41 PM
IDF announces intention to demolish home of Jenin terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 04:15 PM
Plane catches fire at airport in Busan in South Korea, no casualties
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 04:03 PM
Haredim block road in Jerusalem in protest against IDF draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 04:00 PM