12 suspects arrested for Hamas celebration, released terrorist from Israeli prison

Israel Police arrested 12 suspects on Tuesday night in the Palestinian village of Kfar Aqab, north of Jerusalem, after they displayed their support for the Hamas terror organization with flags and cheered for the release of a recently released terrorist, Israel Police announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Footage of the displays went viral on social media, showing the suspects participating in a celebration waving Hamas flags and firing weapons into the air.

During the joint operation with Border Police and the IDF, they searched through the suspects' belongings and found Hamas flags, banners, fireworks, guns, money and more. Their vehicle was also confiscated by the security forces.

The suspects were brought in to the Jerusalem District Police's Serious Crimes Unit for further questioning.