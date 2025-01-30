Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Sensitive DeepSeek data exposed to web, cyber firm says

By REUTERS

New York-based cybersecurity firm Wiz says it has found a trove of sensitive data from the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek inadvertently exposed to the open internet.

In a blog post published Wednesday, Wiz said that scans of DeepSeek's infrastructure showed that the company had accidentally left more than a million lines of data available unsecured. Those included digital software keys and chat logs that appeared to capture prompts being sent from users to the company's free AI assistant.

Wiz's chief technology officer said DeepSeek quickly secured the data after his firm alerted them.

"They took it down in less than an hour," Ami Luttwak said. "But this was so simple to find we believe we're not the only ones who found it."

Takeoffs, landings halted at Ronald Reagan National Airport
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:30 AM
Brazil, US officials agree to discuss how deported migrants are treated
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:23 AM
Pentagon chief tells Israel that US supports its 'right to defend itself'
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 10:27 PM
IDF confirm civilian was killed by interceptor missile, not UAV
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 10:04 PM
Two IDF soldiers wounded in traffic accident in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 09:45 PM
Israel demands Hamas provide info on Bibas family's wellbeing
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/29/2025 07:59 PM
Colombia says plane of citizens deported from the US arrived
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 06:14 PM
US drops classified documents case against Trump associates
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 06:12 PM
Switzerland plans to end international adoptions
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 05:18 PM
IDF, Shin Bet confiscate and destroy over 150 explosive devices in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 05:16 PM
Turkey's Erdogan meets with Hamas leader, delegation in Ankara
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 05:09 PM
Germany in consultations on sending contingent to EU Rafah border mission
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 03:48 PM
Nearly 40 bodies at morgue after India's Kumbh stampede
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:46 PM
Plane crash in South Sudan's Unity State kills 18
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:26 PM
Tel Aviv police arrest illegal resident from Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 12:24 PM