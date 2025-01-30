PIJ publishes video of hostages Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehoud ahead of release in Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group published a video showing hostage Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehoud ahead of the scheduled release in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
The video appears to show the two hostages being reunited.
Gadi Moses was taken captive from outside his home on October 7 when Kibbutz Nir Oz, where he lived, was invaded by Hamas terrorists. Moses marked his 80th birthday in Hamas captivity in Gaza in March.
German-Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud, 29, was also abducted from Nir Oz.
Agam Berger, five Thai citizens also set to be released
IDF observer Agam Berger is also set to be released from captivity on Thursday in addition to five Thai citizens.