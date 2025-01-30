Man shot dead in Sweden ahead of court verdict over Quran burning

An Iraqi refugee and anti-Islam campaigner was shot dead in Sweden late on Wednesday, just hours before he was due to receive a court verdict following a trial over burning the Quran, a court document showed on Thursday.

Salwan Momika, 38, was shot in a house in the town of Sodertalje near Stockholm, public broadcaster SVT reported, citing unnamed police sources.

Momika had burned copies of the Quran, the Muslim holy book, in public demonstrations in 2023 against Islam.

A Stockholm court had been due to sentence Momika and another man on Thursday in a criminal trial over "offenses of agitation against an ethnic or national group," but said the announcement of the verdict had been postponed.

The other defendant in the same court case posted a message on X on Thursday, saying: "I'm next. Police carry out operations in Sodertalje, south of Stockholm, on January 30, 2025, following the shooting of Koran burner Salwan Momika in an apartment late last night. The Stockholm District Court confirms that he is deceased. (credit: TT NEWS AGENCY/JONAS EKSTROMER VIA REUTERS)

Police confirmed that a man was shot dead in Sodertalje around 2200 GMT on Wednesday but did not comment further.

"We are following the development of events closely to see what impact this may have on Swedish security," a Security Service spokesperson told Reuters, adding that it was a police matter and they were leading the investigation.

Streaming live when shot

Swedish media reported that Momika was streaming live on TikTok at the time he was shot. A video seen by Reuters showed police picking up a phone and ending a livestream that appeared to be from Momika's TikTok account.

Sweden in 2023 raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level and warned of threats against Swedes at home and abroad after the Quran burnings, many of them by Momika, outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

While the Swedish government condemned the wave of Quran burnings in 2023, it was initially regarded as a protected form of free speech. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sweden's migration agency in 2023 wanted to deport Momika for giving false information on his residency application, but couldn't as he risked torture and inhumane treatment in Iraq.

Burning the Quran is seen by Muslims as a blasphemous act because they consider it the literal word of God.