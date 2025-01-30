Jerusalem Post
Witkoff says US committed to returning all hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said that United States President Donald Trump is committed to returning all the hostages home during a visit to Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on Thursday, according to Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

Witkoff also visited Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa, and Karina Ariev, the four IDF observers who were released from Gaza captivity last week.

Israel reprimands mediators over chaotic release of hostages
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/30/2025 01:10 PM
IAF intercepts Hezbollah drone launched at Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 12:16 PM
Man shot dead in Sweden ahead of court verdict over Koran burning
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 11:31 AM
Terrorist who kidnapped Naama Levy killed in IDF strike four months ago
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 11:12 AM
Red Cross en route to Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehoud in Khan Yunis
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/30/2025 11:00 AM
Iran's foreign minister to visit Qatar, meet Hamas officials
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 10:03 AM
Red Cross en route to Agam Berger ahead of release from Hamas captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 09:37 AM
Rocket alerts sound in Ghajar, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 08:46 AM
Petition submitted to High Court regarding revelation of ceasefire deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:49 AM
Sisi: Palestinian state is only path to regional stability
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:47 AM
IAF aircraft strikes in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:25 AM
Takeoffs, landings halted at Ronald Reagan National Airport
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:30 AM
Brazil, US officials agree to discuss how deported migrants are treated
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:23 AM
Sensitive DeepSeek data exposed to web, cyber firm says
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:09 AM
Pentagon chief tells Israel that US supports its 'right to defend itself'
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 10:27 PM