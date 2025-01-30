Witkoff says US committed to returning all hostages

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said that United States President Donald Trump is committed to returning all the hostages home during a visit to Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on Thursday, according to Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

U.S. envoy tells me he’s hopeful that ceasefire will hold until the end. “President Trump is committed to do everything possible to help the families”.Witkoff met with hostages families in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/dFXPr6biwp — Suleiman Maswadeh סולימאן מסוודה (@SuleimanMas1) January 30, 2025

Witkoff also visited Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa, and Karina Ariev, the four IDF observers who were released from Gaza captivity last week.