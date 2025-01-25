'We can't wait!': Liri Albag's friends celebrate her release from Hamas captivity

Liri Albag's close friends—Eliya Diskin, Tal Dinament, Agam Harpaz, and Noam Gabai—gathered at Tal Dinament’s home in Matan, filled with anticipation for Liri’s release after more than a year and three months in Hamas captivity. Asked what they would say to her upon her return, Noam said, "We will hug her and tell her everything is okay."

Liri’s father, Eli Albag, wrote ahead of her release: "Our hearts are with the families of Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, Shiri Bibas, and all the other hostages who must be freed as soon as possible. We will fight until the last hostage is freed. We will fight until everyone comes back."

At Tal Dinament’s family home, the gathering highlighted the emotional rollercoaster they have experienced. Speaking to Maariv, Tal shared: "We are insanely excited; we’ve waited for Liri for so long. We’re just waiting to hug her and jump on her. She’ll come back, and we’ll hug her, and she’ll recover, and whatever she needs will happen."

The group added: "First, we’ll hug her, tell her everything is okay, and that we’re here by her side through this process. Slowly, she’ll catch up on everything that happened this year and all we’ve done for her. The main thing is to be together; the main thing is that she’ll be here. We’ve been friends for so many years, from kindergarten through school. It’s shocking and surreal—we still can’t fully process it."

Reflecting on her qualities, they said: "Liri is strong, funny, sociable, and optimistic. It’s the best feeling in the world to be around her. Everyone who meets Liri falls in love with her. We can’t wait to be with her again. We miss her so much." Despite their excitement, they admitted their apprehensions: "We’re also scared. It’s unsettling because we don’t know what to expect. But no matter what, we’ll support her. The main thing is that she’s coming back." Liri Albag. (credit: Courtesy)

Who is Liri Albag?

Liri, 19, the youngest woman currently held captive by Hamas, is the daughter of Eli and Shira Albag and the sister of Roni, Shai, and Guy. She was abducted from her bed at the Nahal Oz military post on October 7 while wearing pajamas. From the outset, her family has led the fight for her return and for the release of all hostages. "We will treat her physical injuries and her mental wounds—just bring her back whole," her family said.

A bright, vibrant young woman, Liri dreams of studying interior design or architecture and spending a year in Paris. Her father shared during an earlier interview: "Seeing your youngest daughter like that, with her spirit broken, is indescribable. The image shattered our family into pieces. You think, 'What is she going through? She’s only 18.' Her eyes say it all." The time since then has felt endless.

Earlier footage of Liri, released in May, showed her and other observation soldiers—Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, Karina Ariev, and Naama Levy—being abducted. In the video, Liri, injured and tied up, tries to communicate with her captors with a mix of panic and composure. Additional footage revealed in July showed Liri sitting on a mattress, wearing a pink shirt and covered with a black blanket, her eyes void of life.

As preparations for her release unfolded, the mother of Noam Abramovitch, another observation soldier, shared a photo of Liri with Naama and her daughter Noam, writing: "This is how I want to remember them."

חברותיה של דניאלה גלבוע צופות ברגעי ההעברה לצלב האדום@AnnaPines_ pic.twitter.com/nLXRhDYWzU — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 25, 2025

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Meanwhile, friends of Daniella Gilboa also celebrated as they watched her handed off from Hamas captivity to the hands of the Red Cross.