IDF announces death of St.-Sgt. Liam Hazi in West Bank op.

Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Liam Hazi, 20, was killed during operational activity in Jenin in the West Bank on Thursday, the IDF announced.
St.-Sgt. Hazi was in the ‘Haruv’ Reconnaissance Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.
He was from Rosh Ha'ayin.
During the incident in which Hazi was killed, a soldier in the same battalion was wounded.
Wounded soldier evacuated for treatment
The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.
According to the IDF's tally, the death of St.-Sgt. Hazi raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7, 2023, to 842.