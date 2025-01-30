IDF announces death of St.-Sgt. Liam Hazi in West Bank op.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 30, 2025 19:29
Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Liam Hazi (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Liam Hazi
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Liam Hazi, 20, was killed during operational activity in Jenin in the West Bank on Thursday, the IDF announced. 

St.-Sgt. Hazi was in the ‘Haruv’ Reconnaissance Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

He was from Rosh Ha'ayin. 

During the incident in which Hazi was killed, a soldier in the same battalion was wounded.

IDF soldiers conduct military operations in Judea and Samaria, September 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers conduct military operations in Judea and Samaria, September 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Wounded soldier evacuated for treatment 

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

According to the IDF's tally, the death of St.-Sgt. Hazi raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7, 2023, to 842.  



