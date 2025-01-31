Israel to receive list of hostages for Saturday release, including Israeli-American

Israel is expected to receive the list of hostages scheduled for release on Saturday by Friday afternoon. The list is expected to include three men, one of whom is likely to be an Israeli-American citizen, according to former Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, who informed hostage families on Thursday.

The list will be handed over to Mossad chief David Barnea by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Once Israeli officials verify and approve the list, they will update the families before publicly releasing the names.

Following the chaotic scenes during Thursday’s release of Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes, Israel has reportedly received assurances that such incidents will not be repeated. The Israeli government also warned that it may delay the limited reopening of the Rafah border crossing on Saturday if similar disruptions occur.

When asked whether he believed the release would proceed as planned, a senior Israeli official responded, “Yes.” He added, “I assume there will be threats to delay or disrupt, but in the end, it will happen.”

Netanyahu issues warning after chaotic hostage release

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation following the return of several hostages from Hamas captivity, including Agam Berger, Gadi Mozes, and Arbel Yehud. Hostage posters at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv (credit: Chen Schimmel/The Jerusalem Post)

In a video statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu welcomed the freed hostages and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to ensuring their safety. "Agam, Arbel, Gadi—welcome home! The entire State of Israel embraces you, and so do my wife Sarah and I," he said.

Netanyahu also addressed the chaotic nature of the previous hostage handover, stating, "We witnessed shocking events. We made it clear to the mediators that we would not accept any risk to our hostages."

In a direct warning, Netanyahu threatened, “Whoever dares to harm our hostages will have their blood on their own hands.”

The prime minister credited Israel’s "heroic soldiers" and a firm negotiating stance for the successful hostage release. "We will not accept any violation of the ceasefire agreement," he asserted.

This latest development comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages, as well as broader discussions regarding Israel's security measures and the future of the ceasefire.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.