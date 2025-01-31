IDF opens fire on armed group in Syrian Golan, pro-Assad group claims responsibility

The IDF announced on Friday that it had opened fire on an armed group in the Syrian Golan.

No casualties were reported, and IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area.

Syrian media reported that the armed groups had fired on IDF troops operating near the village of Turnejeh.

The IDF said it was deployed to the area to eliminate threats and protect Israeli citizens.

Early reports from media associated with the Axis of Resistance indicated that the Islamic Resistance Front in Syria (IRFS) claimed responsibility for the attack. Symbol of the ''Eagle of the Whirlwind,'' the armed wing of the of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, 2019. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

The IRFS was founded following the collapse of the Assad regime in early December by the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), according to findings by the Alma Research Center.

The SSNP announced the formation in response to "the silence of Syria’s new government and its inaction against Israel."

Who is the SSNP?

The Alma Research Center notes that this is the first Islamic organization founded by the historically secular SSNP, which has engaged in military actions against Israel since the occupation of south Lebanon in the 1980s.

The center speculates that this may be an attempt by Iran to reestablish its legitimacy in the face of the total strategic collapse following Israeli military actions.

The SSNP was a strong supporter of the Assad regime and Hezbollah; it aligned with the latter during the Lebanese Civil War and the former during the later years of Hafez al-Assad, after it became solidified under Bashar. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The SSNP fought on the Assadist side of the Syrian Civil War but later had their importance diminished.

This is a developing story.