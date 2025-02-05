Defense Secretary Hegseth to Netanyahu: Destroying Hamas, Hezbollah is 'very important' to us

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening that the United States regards destroying the capabilities of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon as "very important."

"Destroying the capabilities of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon is very important to us. You have a long memory, and so do we," Hegseth said.

"We welcome the elimination of the person responsible for killing marines in Lebanon. We released ammunition that had been delayed for a long time," he added.

Hegseth noted, "Regarding Gaza, insanity is doing the same thing over and over again. Therefore, other solutions are needed. Here at the Pentagon, we are prepared for all kinds of plans."

Additionally, Hegseth said that the United States is "prepared to consider all options" when asked about the possibility of deploying forces to Gaza.