Katz instructs IDF to prepare plan for Gazans wishing to leave Gaza voluntarily

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF on Thursday to prepare a plan allowing for Gazans wishing to leave the Gaza Strip voluntarily.

"The plan will include exit options through land crossings as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air," Katz said.

He welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gazans presented on Tuesday following his meeting in Washington with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Defense Minister stated that Hamas had utilized Gazans as human shields, arrogated humanitarian aid for its own purpose, and barred them from leaving.

He added, "Gaza residents should be allowed the freedom to exit and emigrate, as is customary everywhere in the world. US President Donald Trump meets with Israeli prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington D.C., February 4, 2025. (credit: Liri Agami/Flash90)

The Defense Minister noted the legal duty of countries to allow the entry of Gazans. "Countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have leveled false accusations and blood libels against Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow any Gaza resident to enter their territory.

"Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse to do so. There are countries like Canada, which has a structured immigration program and has previously expressed willingness to take in residents from Gaza," Katz added.

Trump's plan

On Tuesday, Trump told The Jerusalem Post that his plan to relocate the residents of Gaza "will happen."

He asserted Jordan and Egypt “won’t tell [him] no” with regard to welcoming Gazans, adding, "I want to remove all the residents of Gaza,”

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.