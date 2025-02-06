Israel Air Force targets Lebanon with wave of airstrikes

The IDF confirmed that Israel is carrying out a wave of extensive attacks deep inside Lebanon, Maariv reported on Thursday night.

According to Maariv, the primary reason for these strikes is ceasefire violations by Hezbollah, including attempting to smuggle weaponry into Lebanese territory through the Syrian border.

Additionally, the terror organization has reportedly attempted to build infrastructure in the areas under attack.

Two locations found to have contained weapons near the Litani River were attacked, Maariv reported.

Israeli-Hezbollah ceasefire

The current ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah will remain in place until February 18 unless another extension is agreed upon. Smoke rises behind buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

During the previous round of ceasefire negotiations, which occurred in January, sources close to the now-US President Donald Trump reportedly warned Israeli officials, “We don’t want the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon to collapse.”

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.