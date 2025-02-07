UN rights chief urges action to end Congo crisis, warns of spreading violence

The UN human rights chief said on Friday that he was deeply disturbed by the escalating crisis in eastern Congo, urging all those with influence to help halt the violence and warning of a risk that it spreads beyond the country's borders.

"If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo), but also beyond the country’s borders," Volker Turk told an emergency meeting of the Geneva Human Rights Council.

"All those with influence must act urgently to put an end to this tragic situation."