Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN rights chief urges action to end Congo crisis, warns of spreading violence

By REUTERS

The UN human rights chief said on Friday that he was deeply disturbed by the escalating crisis in eastern Congo, urging all those with influence to help halt the violence and warning of a risk that it spreads beyond the country's borders.

"If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo), but also beyond the country’s borders," Volker Turk told an emergency meeting of the Geneva Human Rights Council.

"All those with influence must act urgently to put an end to this tragic situation."

Hamas deliberately delaying submitting hostage names for fifth exchange
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2025 12:05 PM
Former hostage Keith Siegel discharged from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2025 11:57 AM
Hungary's FM says Trump's sanctions on ICC 'understandable'
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 10:52 AM
Police uncover ready-to-use explosive device in open area near Jaljulya
By ALON HACHMON
02/07/2025 10:12 AM
Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg discussed visit, battlefield
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 08:49 AM
Trump admin. sued by government workers over slashing of USAID
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 02:55 AM
Syrian security forces beat, insult transgender woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2025 01:57 AM
Trump to create religious office to target 'anti-Christian bias'
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 12:51 AM
US State Dept approves possible sale of military services to Kuwait
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:13 PM
Trump: I will not rest until every hostage is returned
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/06/2025 06:49 PM
Amir Ohana will boycott swearing in of Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit
By TAL SHALEV
02/06/2025 05:55 PM
IDF arrests terrorists in Tammum area of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 05:35 PM
IDF troops destroy explosive-production facility in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 02:35 PM
Released hostage Gadi Moses discharged from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 12:55 PM
UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians, minister says
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 12:50 PM