Military Intel. Chief Binder: 'I did not speak out against Trump's plan'

Head of Military Intelligence Major-General Shlomi Binder said he did not speak out against Donald Trump's plan for Gaza and confirmed he had spoken with Defense Minister Yisrael Katz.

"I did not speak out against the Trump plan and that the IDF," Binder said in a statement on Friday. "I am subordinate to the political echelon and will follow its instructions."

"By virtue of my role, I presented the possible implications of the plan, the enemy's view from a security perspective, and recommendations for offensive activity accordingly."