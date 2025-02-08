Jerusalem Post
Watch: Hamas starts preparations for hostage release in Deir al-Balah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 8, 2025 08:10

The Hamas terrorist organization began preparations on Saturday morning for the release of hostages in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah. The preparations are being live-streamed by the Jordanian news channel Alghad TV.

Hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami are set to be released on Saturday after spending 491 days in captivity. Including these three, 79 hostages, both dead and alive, remain in the Gaza Strip.

Levy, Sharabi, and Ben Ami were kidnapped on October 7, 2023, during the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.

In the Alghad TV livestream, a stage similar to the one used by Hamas during previous hostage releases can be seen. Numerous armed Hamas terrorists are also at the scene.



