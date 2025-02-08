'You defeated the Zionist regime': Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with acting Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and two other leaders of the Palestinian group in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian state TV reported.

"You defeated the Zionist regime [Israel], which was, in fact, America's defeat," Khamenei, whose country supports Hamas in its war with Israel, told the Palestinian delegation. "You did not allow them to achieve any of their goals."

Iranian TV said the Palestinian leaders were in Tehran to congratulate Khamenei on the anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution. They expressed gratitude for Iran's continued support.

'Victories and successes'

The delegation, which also included Mohammad Darwish, head of Hamas's leadership council, and top Hamas official Nizar Awadallah, presented Khamenei with a report on the current situation in Gaza and the West Bank and "the victories and successes that were achieved." Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with the head of the Political Council of Hamas, Mohammed Ismail Darwish and senior officials of Hamas, in Tehran, Iran, February 8, 2025. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

"We come to meet with you today with pride," the TV quoted al-Hayya as telling Khamenei.

Khamenei said US threats against Iran "have no effect on the mindset of our nation," the Iranian media said.