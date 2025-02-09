Top haredi rabbi slams religious Zionists: 'They brought physical, spiritual disaster to Israel'

Rabbi Dov Lando, head of the Slabodka Yeshiva and one of the Lithuanian community leaders, attacked religious Zionists and their rabbis in response to a question by one of his students, Israeli media reported.

"They brought physical disasters, not just spiritual ones, to the people of Israel," he said in reference to Zionism, which he believes is compatible with Judaism.

He then advocated for Arab rule over Israel, saying, "It would be quite good if the Arabs ruled here; the best situation, [if] the Arabs would rule, they would respect them (Zionists), not interfere with them, bring money to the country - the Arabs love money."