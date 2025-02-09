IAF jets strike Hezbollah smuggling tunnel under Lebanon-Syria border

IAF jets struck a Hezbollah smuggling tunnel that crossed from Lebanon into Syria, the IDF announced on Sunday.

The tunnel was used for smuggling weapons into the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon from Syria, the IDF said.

The tunnel had been struck in the past by the Israeli military, and the IDF is determined to prevent its reuse.

At the same time, the IDF struck munitions and launch sites in Lebanon that were in violation of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah and Syrian flags flutter on a military vehicle in Western Qalamoun, Syria August 28, 2017. (credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)

Clashes on the Lebanon-Syria border

This comes as reports of clashes between Hezbollah and the new Syrian transitional government.

The clashes are part of a crackdown on illegal activity on the border, which had gone unchecked for years under the Assad regime.

The current crackdown has targeted smuggling, in particular of drugs and weapons, across the border.

Similar reports also highlight the growing tensions between the two countries as the Lebanese Armed Forces have sought to bring a sense of order to regions evacuated by the IDF and Hezbollah in the wake of the Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon.

Newly appointed President Joseph Aoun has highlighted his wish to maintain order on the border.

Persistent clashes on the North Lebanon border are part of the new Lebanese government's push to dismantle the Hezbollah smuggling routes. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.