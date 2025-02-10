Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump's envoy preparing options to end Ukraine war, Russia says Putin's conditions must be met

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 10, 2025 13:54

Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, told allies in recent meetings that he was preparing options to end the war in Ukraine, news website Semafor reported on Monday, citing three unnamed Western officials.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who oversees US relations and arms control, said that all of President Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine must be met before any settlement is possible.

On June 14, Putin set out his terms for an immediate end to the war: Ukraine must drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from the entirety of the territory of four Ukrainian regions claimed and mostly controlled by Russia.

Ryabkov said that the sooner the United States and the West understood that all of Putin's conditions needed to be met, the sooner there would be a settlement in Ukraine.

Israel security cabinet to discuss hostage deal after Doha talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/10/2025 12:51 PM
Most countries miss UN deadline for new climate targets
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 12:36 PM
Netanyahu commences eighth day of testimony in court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 11:32 AM
French Foreign Minister Barrot calls on EU to respond to Trump
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 08:51 AM
South Korea holds emergency meeting on Trump's potential steel tariffs
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 08:34 AM
Ecuador presidential race set for run-off as leftist outperforms
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 05:45 AM
Russia yet to receive satisfactory proposals to start talks on Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 05:44 AM
Trump names February 9 as 'Gulf of America Day'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 05:24 AM
Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat with thumping Super Bowl win
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 05:20 AM
Egypt disapproves of statements by Netanyahu in US media
By REUTERS
02/09/2025 11:39 PM
Turkish president says no point to talk about Trump plan on Gaza
By REUTERS
02/09/2025 10:34 PM
Shin Bet chief denied place at October 7 commission meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2025 09:58 PM
Egypt warns Israel not to violate Camp David Accords
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2025 08:46 PM
Halevi visits IDF in the West Bank during major readiness exercises
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2025 07:57 PM
IDF foils arms smuggling at Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2025 07:01 PM