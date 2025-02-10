Trump's envoy preparing options to end Ukraine war, Russia says Putin's conditions must be met

Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, told allies in recent meetings that he was preparing options to end the war in Ukraine, news website Semafor reported on Monday, citing three unnamed Western officials.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who oversees US relations and arms control, said that all of President Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine must be met before any settlement is possible.

On June 14, Putin set out his terms for an immediate end to the war: Ukraine must drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from the entirety of the territory of four Ukrainian regions claimed and mostly controlled by Russia.

Ryabkov said that the sooner the United States and the West understood that all of Putin's conditions needed to be met, the sooner there would be a settlement in Ukraine.