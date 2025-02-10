Trump: Gazans will not have the right to return to Gaza

US President Donald Trump said that the Gazans will not have the right to return to Gaza after his plan is implemented in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

טראמפ: לתושבים בעזה לא תהיה זכות לחזור. הם גם לא ירצו לחזור. הם יגורו במקומות יפיפיים pic.twitter.com/7GUueHLjf4 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 10, 2025

"No they wouldn't [have the right to return] because they will have much better housing. I'm talking about building a permanent place for them. If they have to return now, it will be years before it could happen. I think I could make a deal with Jordan, I think I could make a deal with Egypt. We give them billions and billions of dollars a year," Trump said.

"In other words, I'm talking about a building a permanent place for them because if they have to return now, it'll be years before you could ever...it's not habitable," Trump added.

During the interview, Trump also stated that he would build "beautiful" and "safe communities" for the over two million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, a "little bit away from where they are, where all the danger is."

Trump added that in the meantime, he would personally own the Gaza Strip as "a real estate development for the future." An illustration US President Donald Trump and the Gaza Strip (credit: REUTERS, SHUTTERSTOCK)

"It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent." Trump added.

Context of Trump's Gaza plan

Trump said on Tuesday that by taking over Gaza the US will create economic development that will supply an "unlimited number of jobs and housing for the people of the area."

According to Trump, everyone he's spoken to "loves the idea of the United States" owning Gaza, developing the land, and creating thousands of jobs, according to Tuesday's earlier interview.

Trump also called the Gaza Strip a symbol of "death and destruction" and "so bad" for the people anywhere near it, "and especially those who live there," on Tuesday. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Further, US President Donald Trump’s claim that the US will take over the Gaza Strip garnered mixed reactions from the 34 Jewish members of the House of Representatives and the Senate over the past week. They ranged from praise to condemnation at the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s whirlwind week through Washington.

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report