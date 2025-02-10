Jerusalem Post
Iranian hackers may have stolen classified government documents - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iranian hacker group 'Handala' claims it had broken into Israeli police computers and stolen classified documents,  N12 reported on Monday.

Some 2.1 terabytes of sensitive information are believed to have been stolen among those that were leaked, classified investigation files, lists of sex offenders, medical and psychological profiles of security forces personnel, weapons licenses, and professional photos of police officers - which appear to have been taken directly from a confidential government system. 



