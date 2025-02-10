Hamas suspends Gaza hostage releases until further notice, citing Israeli violations

Hamas announced they were canceling the release of hostages on February 15 until further notice due to an Israeli violation. They announced the cancelation from their Telegram account on Monday.

One Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that, in his view, Hamas did not attempt to sabotage the deal in its latest statement.

Another official told the Post that Hamas’s allegations of Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement are “fake,” further arguing that the terror group could be attempting to reignite the conversation over a second phase.

Hamas said Israel had violated the ceasefire agreement by delaying the return of displaced peoples to the north and blocking supplies from entering the Gaza Strip.

"During the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has monitored the enemy’s violations and failure to abide by the terms of the agreement," Hamas said.

The violations include "delaying the return of displaced people to the northern Gaza Strip, targeting them with shelling and gunfire in various areas of the Gaza Strip, and not allowing relief supplies of all kinds to enter as agreed upon, while the resistance has implemented all its obligations." Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami, hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, are released by Hamas militants as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, February 8, 2025. (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

"Accordingly, the handover of the Zionist prisoners who were scheduled to be released next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice and until the occupation commits to and compensates for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively."

"We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them," Hamas said.

Trump's comments on Gaza

The cancelation comes amid comments from US President Donald Trump that the US will "own" the Gaza Strip and that it will be cleared of Gazans.

He later announced that the Gazans would not have the "right of return" to Gaza following the clearing.

His comments have caused waves across the world, with most world leaders condemning them.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.