Hostage families block Highway 1 on way to Jerusalem

The families of hostages still held captive in Gaza blocked Highway 1 on the way to Jerusalem alongside activists demanding the continuation of a hostage deal on Tuesday morning.

Those blocking the traffic have demanded that the Israeli government send a delegation to Doha with a full mandate to negotiate the deal's second phase ahead of the security cabinet meeting later.

"This is a demand from the prime minister to stop sabotaging the agreement," the families said in an official statement. "Netanyahu brought us a long agreement that dragged on for months. Today, it is clear that he is motivated by political considerations and is doing everything to sabotage the agreement. From the latest testimonies, our loved ones are going through a Holocaust in captivity. They will not survive there much longer."

Maya Cohen contributed to this report.

