Former Netanyahu family spokesperson Likud's 2019 election campaign manager, Ofer Golan, had an indictment filed against him by the State Attorney's Office, Israeli media reported on Tuesday morning.

The attorney's office filed an indictment with the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court against him, Yonatan Urich, who served as a strategic advisor and creative director at the Likud's election headquarters, and Israel Einhorn, who served as Likud's spokesman.