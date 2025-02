"Either the hostages return, or we resume fighting," said National Unity head Benny Gantz at a conference at the Institute for Haredi Strategy and Policy on Tuesday.

"As I understand it, this ceasefire, at its core, is about the release of the hostages. And if the release of the hostages does not take place, then there is no reason for the ceasefire anyway. Therefore, the situation, as far as I am concerned, is binary. Either the hostages return, or we resume fighting. It's that simple."