Egypt offers 'comprehensive proposal' to rebuild Gaza after refusing refugees

Egypt plans to offer a "comprehensive proposal" to rebuild Gaza while ensuring Palestinians remain on their land, according to a foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

It said it is looking forward to cooperating with US President Donald Trump to reach comprehensive and just peace in the region.

However, Egypt rejected any proposal to allocate land to Gaza residents, the state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported, citing Egyptian sources.

The statement comes as Trump continues to press for his plan to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its population to neighboring Egypt and Jordan despite rejection from Arab states.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Trump met with Jordan's King Abdullah, stating, "Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza," he said, adding that the US wasn't going to buy Gaza but rather "run it very properly." President Donald Trump greets Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein (R) and Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah (L) as he arrives at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images))

Trump said he thinks there will be parcels of land in Jordan and in Egypt where Palestinians will live, to which the King replied that he would do what is best for his country and that a future plan has to be in everyone's best interest. Abdullah did, however, say that Jordan would take in 2000 sick children from Gaza.

Hamas's response

In an official statement on Thursday, Hamas said they strongly rejected Trump's plan to relocate Gazans and called on Arab countries to unite with the intent of combating the decision.

Hamas also demanded an emergency summit with Arab countries to confront what the terror group referred to as Trump's "displacement project."

"Trump's talk about Washington's acceptance of the Gaza Strip can be compared to a declaration of its [the US's] desire to occupy the Strip," Hamas said.

"We do not need any country to patrol the Gaza Strip, and we do not accept replacing one occupation with another," the group added.