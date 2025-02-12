Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF confirms extension of IDF troops in South Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2025 14:36

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the IDF's extended presence in Lebanon in a post to X on Wednesday.

Israel requested to keep its troops in five posts in southern Lebanon until February 28, a Lebanese official told Reuters earlier in the day.

Under a ceasefire deal agreed in November between Lebanon and Israel, Israeli troops had until January 26 to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

The deal was already extended until February 18, but the sources said Israel had requested an additional extension through the committee overseeing the ceasefire.

Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 02:45 PM
Jerusalem resident sentenced to 27 years in prison, attempted murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 02:02 PM
Germany to post staff for EU's Gaza-Egypt border mission
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 01:27 PM
Jewish Federations thank Donald Trump for standing against Hamas threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 11:33 AM
74 illegal residents found in Ramat Gan building, arrested in raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 10:57 AM
Trump nominating former RNC executive as national cyber director
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 07:47 AM
Home Front Command to test sirens in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 07:38 AM
40-year-old pedestrian killed in Haifa traffic accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 07:25 AM
Another American hostage will be released on Wednesday, US special envoy says
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 04:27 AM
US Homeland Security says election security personnel placed on leave
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 02:49 AM
Rubio discuses AI investment, Gaza in call with UAE president, State Dept says
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 11:33 PM
Foreign workers quota increases in construction sector
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 10:53 PM
Jordan says there is an Arab Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 10:49 PM
Russian military jet intruded into Polish airspace, Polish armed forces
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 08:06 PM
Witkoff to visit Israel in coming days, source says
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/11/2025 07:51 PM