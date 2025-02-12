IDF confirms extension of IDF troops in South Lebanon

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the IDF's extended presence in Lebanon in a post to X on Wednesday.

#عاجل إعلان عاجل إلى سكان لبنان وخاصة الجنوب اللبناني! تم تمديد فترة تطبيق الاتفاق ولا يزال جيش الدفاع منتشرًا في الميدان ولذلك يمنع الانتقال جنوبًا. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم. من أجل سلامتكم يحظر عليكم العودة إلى منازلكم في المناطق المعنية حتى إشعار آخر. كل من يتحرك… pic.twitter.com/I7q2NcA1OG — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 12, 2025

Israel requested to keep its troops in five posts in southern Lebanon until February 28, a Lebanese official told Reuters earlier in the day.

Under a ceasefire deal agreed in November between Lebanon and Israel, Israeli troops had until January 26 to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

The deal was already extended until February 18, but the sources said Israel had requested an additional extension through the committee overseeing the ceasefire.