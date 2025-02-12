Israel Katz warns all hell will break loose if hostages not released by Saturday

If Hamas does not release the Israeli hostages by Saturday, all hell will break loose, exactly as US President Donald Trump promised, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

Katz also threatened Hamas terrorists, stating that "if they stop releasing the hostages, then there is no agreement, and there is war."

"The new Gaza war will be different in intensity from the one before the ceasefire – and it will not end without Hamas’ defeat and the release of all the hostages," Katz said.

"Every ceasefire agreement with Hamas terrorists was meant to secure the swift release of the Israeli hostages, who are being held under the harshest conditions in Gaza," Katz stated.

Israel "agreed to pay a heavy price in return," he added. An Israeli soldier sits on a tank on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, February 11, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

President Trump's plans for Gaza

Katz also referenced President Trump's plans for the Gaza Strip, including mass relocation of Palestinians and developing the territory into a riviera, stating that the resumption of war between Israel and Hamas terrorists would "enable the realization of Trump's vision for Gaza."

Katz had just held a meeting in the IDF Operations Directorate command bunker, accompanied by IDF Operations Directorate Chief Major General Oded Basiuk, and Head of the Operations Division Brigadier General Israel Shomer.

Katz clarified he came to the command bunker to meet the senior IDF figures in order to "ensure that the IDF is properly prepared for the resumption of the war in Gaza."