Hamas has reached an agreement with the Egyptian ceasefire mediators to resume the hostage release deal in its original form in exchange for caravans and fuel, Egyptian sources told UK-based Qatari news organization Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Wednesday.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the supplies are scheduled to enter Gaza on Thursday, and after, Hamas will announce the names of three hostages to be released on Saturday.