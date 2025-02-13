UCLA SJP suspended after demonstration and vandalization of UC regent's home

University of California Los Angeles chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine (GSJP) were given an interim suspension Wednesday following their vandalization and demonstration at a UC regent's home, UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk and SJP UCLA announced.

Frenk said in a Wednesday statement that the anti-Israel registered student organizations received an interim suspension based on the UCLA Office of Student Conduct's review of initial reports about last Wednesday's protest at UC regent and United Talent Agency vice chairman Jonathan Sures's home.

The interim suspension will reportedly remain in effect while the student conduct office engages in an administrative review of whether UCLA's student group conduct code was violated when protesters allegedly harassed the Sures family, surrounded a vehicle restricting their movement, and vandalized the home by painting red handprints on the residence's garage and outer walls.

"Discourse helps us question our ideas and see new perspectives, and it ultimately leads to growth. Rigorous, healthy dialogue is central to everything we do to advance knowledge. What there should never be room for is violence," said Frenk. "Any act of violence undermines the foundation of our university. As a citizen of the world, I know that no one can promise a society free of violence. But as your chancellor, I can commit to you that whenever an act of violence is directed against any member of the university community, UCLA will not turn a blind eye. This is a responsibility I take most seriously."

SJP UCLA, which had organized a Thursday fair to introduce campus groups "united against Zionism and imperialism," confirmed that it was given an interim suspension in an Instagram story, indicating that it would post updates. GSJP UCLA only responded on social media with a few emojis and the remark, "damn, that's crazy." People who took part in the protest remove the remnants of a protest encampment in support of Palestinians, that was broken down by police the previous night on the campus of University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), in Los Angeles, California, US, May 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CARLIN STIEHL)

The interim suspension came a day after a solidarity letter organized by the Jewish Federation Los Angeles (JFEDLA) and signed by the entertainment industry, Jewish community, and civic leaders calling for an investigation and action by law enforcement and the university. Signed by actors including Michael Douglas, David Schwimmer, Debra Messing, Julianna Margulies, Mayim Bialik, and Noa Tishby, the letter condemned the protest of around 70 people, which included a banner, with dead cartoon pig police officers, said Sures would “pay” until he saw his “final day.”

"Sures has been a steadfast advocate, outspoken in his commitment to protecting Jewish students and ensuring that UC remains a safe and inclusive space for all," read the letter. "He has used his platform to combat antisemitism and push back against false narratives about Israel. This attack is an attempt to silence those who stand against hate. We will never tolerate the suppression of free speech through intimidation."

Demand to divest from Israel-linked orgs.

SJP UCLA, GSJP UCLA, and Rank & File academic workers group at UCLA issued a manifesto last Thursday in which they demanded all UC institutions divest from Israel-linked organizations and boycott all academic ties to Israeli institutions. The groups threatened that they would not stop until their demands were met and that police protection would not stop them from taking action.

"While Palestinians are returning to rubble, we will not let you sleep comfortably in your mansion. You have blood on your hands. Dear Jonathan Sures: We'll be back," said the activists.

The groups alleged that Sures "led the UC's efforts in suppressing pro-Palestine speech and expression on-campus," claimed SJP, explaining that "regents have repeatedly kicked us out of their meetings, canceled forums for public comment, and criminalized our attempts to protest investment policies."

In response to the University of California's October 9 denouncing the October 7 Massacre as an act of "sickening and incomprehensible" terrorism, the UC Ethnic Studies Faculty Council lambasted the UC regents for removing context from the situation and calling on the administration to retract charges of terrorism and to "uplift the Palestinian freedom struggle."

According to Deadline, Sures condemned the letter as "appalling and repugnant," accused the council of acting as "surrogates and supporters for Hamas’ destructive actions," and swore to do everything in his power to prevent the charge of terrorism from being retracted. In response, the council called for Sures's resignation.

"We pronounce Jonathan Sures guilty of bankrolling the genocide against Palestinians and profiting off of the demolition of their homes and lives," SJP said last Thursday.