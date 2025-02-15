Hamas is considering hostage Maxim Herkin's release – report

Hamas is "considering" releasing hostage Maxim Herkin, 36, from captivity when the second stage of the ceasefire begins, Russian state media TASS reported on Friday.

"As for Maxim Herkin, Russian friends did indeed request his release," said senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk. "We treated Russia’s request with respect, but at this moment, we cannot disclose information about the hostages included in the second phase of the deal."

Abu Marzouk emphasized that senior Hamas officials "will certainly take Russia’s request into account once negotiations are concluded and the implementation of the second phase begins."

However, Ukrainian-Russian citizen Alexander Sasha Trufanov is expected to be released tomorrow as a "sign of respect" for Russia, the Hamas official said.

"Alexander Trufanov will be released at the request of the Russian side," Abu Marzouk told TASS. "It was agreed with the brothers from [the group] Islamic Jihad that his release will take place on Saturday, February 15, as part of the first phase of the agreement. This decision was made as a sign of respect for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin for his position, as well as for the support provided by the Russian Federation to the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights."

Look at Maxim’s eyes.Behind them is a huge heart that takes care of everyone – his three year old daughter, his mother, his younger brother and his partner. He makes sure that nothing is missing at home.Maxim Herkin was abducted to Gaza from the Nova Music Festival. On the… pic.twitter.com/TwNEmigfIC — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) December 13, 2023

The senior Hamas official noted that the first phase of the deal "is humanitarian and primarily includes [the release of] women, children, the elderly, and the sick. Alexander Trufanov was not originally included [among the hostages to be released] in the first phase, but we agreed to add him to this list as a sign of respect for Russia and President Putin."

Trufanov will be released with American-Israeli Sagui Dekel Chen and Argentinian-Israeli Iair Horn, Hamas said.

The Prime Minister's office initially approved the three's release but then claimed that the list had been received but not approved.

It has not given any further comments at this time.

Israeli-Russian efforts to free hostages

Israel's ambassador to Moscow, Simona Halperin, has been working with the Kremlin to try and free any hostages with ties to Russia.

"We really hope that the Russian side can help with this. I truly believe that if the Russian side demands it persistently enough, it will be able to facilitate the release of these three hostages," Halperin said, as reported by Ynet.

Herkin was taken from the Supernova Music Festival on October 7. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that he went to the festival after a last-minute invite from his friends. It was his first time at a rave.

The forum said that Herkin is the main provider for his 3-year-old daughter, 11-year-old brother, and mother.

Herkin's daughter lives in Russia, and his mother gained Russian citizenship after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Negotiating parties from Israel and Hamas, alongside mediators from the US, Egypt, and Qatar, are headed to Doha on Monday to nail down how the second phase of the deal will be implemented.

Additionally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss the second phase of the deal with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. It will be the pair's first meeting since Trump took office.