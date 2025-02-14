Hamas, Islamic Jihad name three hostages set for Saturday release

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said it would release one hostage on Saturday as part of the hostage-ceasefire deal, the group announced on Friday.

Separately, Hamas said the terror groups in Gaza would release on Saturday three hostages, including one with US citizenship, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire.

Regarding the PIJ statement, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that Israel had not received an official confirmation from the mediators.

20 Gaza hostages still in Hamas captivity waiting to be released in the first phase of the deal. (credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes, Hostages and Missing Families Forum, X via Section 27A Copyright Act.)

Official says Israel yet to receive list

An Israeli official further told the Post that Israel had not received the list of hostages expected to be released on Saturday.