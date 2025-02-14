Hamas, Islamic Jihad name three hostages set for Saturday release

An Israeli official further told The Jerusalem Post that Israel had not received the list of hostages expected to be released on Saturday. 

By AMICHAI STEIN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2025 14:00
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, attend the funeral of the bodies of Al-Qassam fighters who were killed during the Israeli war on Gaza. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said it would release one hostage on Saturday as part of the hostage-ceasefire deal, the group announced on Friday.

Separately, Hamas said the terror groups in Gaza would release on Saturday three hostages, including one with US citizenship, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire. 

Regarding the PIJ statement, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that Israel had not received an official confirmation from the mediators. 

Official says Israel yet to receive list 

