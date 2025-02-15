Israeli couple attacked in Athens after they were heard speaking Hebrew

An Israeli couple who was leaving a restaurant was attacked in the Greek capital Athens on Friday night, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli couple was a restaurant and was making their way to the hotel when they were attacked, according to N12.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry was made aware of the incident and said that victims did not require hospitalization from the attack, KAN quoted them as saying. The ministry also said there were two participants in the attack: One was a Gazan who had participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations and was caught and detained. The other attacker had escaped.

The two identified the group of Israelis after hearing that they were speaking Hebrew and wearing a Star of David necklace, the ministry added.

This is a developing story.