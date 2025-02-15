Israel, US working to bring forward release of six Gaza hostages

Israel and the United States are attempting to bring forward the release of six hostages from phase one of the Gaza hostage deal to as early as "in the coming days, even this week," a diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding security consultations on Saturday evening on the next steps in the ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

In response to Hamas announcing on Monday that it would postpone the release of hostages scheduled for February 15 due to Israeli violations of the deal, US President Donald Trump said that if Hamas did not return all the hostages by Saturday at noon, he would "let all hell break loose."

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said that if all the hostages are not released by Saturday at noon, the hostage ceasefire deal would, and there would be a resumption of war. US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks, as he hosts Republican senators for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, last week. It was stunning to see how quickly the world blamed Israel for Trump’s pronouncement about emptying Gaza to redevelop it, says the writer. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Saturday deal

On Saturday, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad released just three hostages, Iair Horn, Alexander Sasha Troufanov, and Sagui Dekel-Chen, in accordance with the hostage-ceasefire deal previously agreed to prior to Trump's and Netanyahu's declarations.

In response, Trump said that since Hamas failed to release all the hostages by noon, the US will back any decision Israel makes in response. There have been no responses from the prime minister to this statement.

This is a developing story.