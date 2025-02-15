Trump team to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia in coming days

Senior officials from US President Donald Trump's administration will start peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the coming days, according to a US lawmaker and a source familiar with the planning.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia, US Representative Michael McCaul told Reuters.

McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was his understanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been invited to participate.

A woman visits a makeshift memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Ukraine-Russia War

He said the talks were aimed at arranging a meeting with Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky "to finally bring peace and end this conflict."

Zelensky said on Saturday Ukraine would never accept any peace deals reached behind its back or without Kyiv's involvement. Ukraine has repeatedly said it wants to come together with the United States and Europe to devise a joint strategy before any Trump-Putin meeting.

Parallel negotiations on a critical minerals deal continued on Saturday, with Zelensky saying a draft from Washington did not contain the security provisions that Kyiv needed. Three sources said the United States had proposed taking ownership of 50% of Ukraine's critical minerals.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, said Ukraine would have a seat at the table during any peace negotiations with Russia over ending the war.