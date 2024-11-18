Zelensky is sure the war will 'end sooner' under Trump admin

Ukraine must do everything possible to end the war diplomatically, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne on Saturday.

In the interview, Zelensky said he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want peace. Instead, he will likely use negotiations to reintegrate himself with Western countries that have isolated him since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"I don't think Putin wants peace at all. But this does not mean he does not want to sit down with one of the leaders," Zelensky said.

He also stated that he spoke on the phone with US President-elect Donald Trump after his victory in the US elections. However, US law prohibits the two leaders from meeting in person before the inauguration on January 20.

In the interview, Zelensky emphasized that the US cannot remain neutral in the war, "America must maintain the position that Russia is an aggressor, that it has violated our territorial integrity and international law."

Zelensky said that he is sure the war will “end sooner” under Trump’s presidential administration.

“It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens.”

Following the Republican election win, Zelensky was among the first world leaders to congratulate Trump, who criticized the scale of US military and financial support for Kyiv and vowed to end the war with Russia quickly without saying how.

"I know Zelensky very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelensky no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we're going to give him a lot. We're going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day," Trump told Fox News in July.

In a message on X/Twitter, Zelensky said he looked forward to an "era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership."

Both sides expect Trump's assistance

Officials on both sides of the war between Russia and Ukraine have voiced their optimism in Trump’s assistance to end the war.

Following the US election, Putin officially congratulated Trump on his victory while speaking at the Valadai forum in Sochi, praising Trump for behaving “courageously” during the assassination attempt this summer.

“His words about his desire to restore relations with the Russian Federation and to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion, deserve attention," Putin said.

However, a Russian lawmaker recently warned that the Biden administration was risking World War Three if it allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike Russia, but gave hope in Trump’s ability to intervene.

"I have a great hope that (Donald) Trump will overcome this decision if this has been made because they are seriously risking the start of World War Three, which is not in anybody's interest."