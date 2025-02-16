Four Israelis wounded in fire near Chabad HQ, Brooklyn, one in critical condition

Four Israeli yeshiva students have been injured in a fire that broke out in their rental apartment near the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Ynet reported on Saturday night.

One of the men, a 20-year-old from Lod, is in critical condition. Ynet cited witnesses as saying that the man was initially declared dead, but emergency teams managed to revive him.

The fire was reportedly started by an outdoor radiator plugged into an electrical outlet, resulting in the apartment being completely engulfed in flames, and all the personal belongings of the 19 students there were burned.