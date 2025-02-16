US shipment of 2,000lb bombs arrives in Israel

A shipment of heavy bombs sent by Washington arrived in Israel on Saturday night, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The American ship carried MK-84 heavy munitions, which are 2,000lb (900kg) general purpose aircraft bombs, docked at Ashdod Port, and was met by IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate personnel, who transferred the munitions to Israeli Air Force Bases.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, "The supply of munitions that arrived in Israel last night and was released by the Trump administration is a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and is further evidence of the strong bond between Israel and the US."

Katz also thanked US President Donald Trump and his administration for "their steadfast support" and reiterated that "we will continue working together to strengthen our security."

The Defense Ministry and the IDF "continue their ongoing efforts to procure and transport munitions for the IDF. So far, over 76,000 tons of military equipment have arrived in Israel via 678 flights and 129 sea shipments, marking the largest air and sea supply operation in the history of the State of Israel," the Defense Ministry stated.

MK-84 heavy munitions arrive from the US to Ashdod Port (ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Trump reinstated bomb shipments

The supply of 2,000lb bombs to Israel had been paused by the Biden administration before President Donald Trump reinstated the shipments on January 25.