Yesh Atid MK – investigate ‘Agudat Yisrael’ attempt to evade draft sanctions

By ELIAV BREUER

Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak, who coordinates the opposition’s activity in the Knesset Finance Committee, demanded in a letter to Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Sunday that she open a criminal investigation into officials in the Hassidic Agudat Yisrael party, over its attempts to evade sanctions against draft-dodgers that are expected to come into effect on March 1.

Yeshiva students whose wives work are eligible to receive state-subsidized daycare for children below age three. However, this subsidy is set to expire at the end of February for students who are required to enlist for IDF service but have refrained from doing so. the loss of the subsidy is a significant financial sanction for many haredi families, as it could raise expenditures by hundreds, if not thousands, of shekels per month.

Recordings published in Ynet last week revealed that Agudat Yisrael party officials were instructing yeshiva students to open fictitious small businesses, since these will enable the students to continue receiving the subsidy for an additional six months. While technically legal, this was a clear attempt to continue avoiding sanctions against draft-dodgers, and its promotion by Agudat Yisrael amounted to a potential crime of fraud and breach of trust, Beliak argued in his letter.

 Beliak added that he intended to use all parliamentary tools at his disposal in order to ensure proper oversight on the issue.

