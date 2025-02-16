Hostage deal negotiation team to head to Cairo Monday to discuss continuation of first phase

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the negotiation delegation to depart for Cairo on Monday to discuss the continued implementation of phase one of the deal in coordination with US President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, the prime minister's office announced Sunday evening.

Netanyahu has told US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff that Israel's security cabinet will convene on Monday to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Witkoff told Fox News that he had "very productive and constructive" calls on Sunday with Netanyahu, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's director of intelligence.