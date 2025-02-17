More than three hostages to be released Saturday, 'Post' learns

More than the three previously agreed to hostages will be released on Saturday, Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Hamas is still holding six living hostages who are supposed to be released in the first phase. Israeli officials are trying to extend phase one to include more hostages.

On Monday, the security cabinet met to discuss phase two of the deal. Only then will a decision be made on whether an Israeli delegation will meet with Qatari and Egyptian officials to discuss phase two.

The Post also discovered on Monday that four bodies of Israeli hostages will be released on Thursday. A drone view shows Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists on stage with released Israeli hostages Sagui Dekel Chen, Iair Horn and Alexander Sasha Troufanov in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, February 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Caravans into Gaza

In exchange for the returned bodies of hostages, Israel will reportedly allow caravans to enter Gaza within the week.

This comes despite the fact that last Wednesday, the defense establishment and the Prime Minister's Office denied Hamas's reports that caravans would be brought into the Strip for Gaza families whose homes were destroyed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office also issued a statement denying the video.

"Contrary to reports in Arab media - there are no caravans about to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing,” PM spokesman Omer Dostri wrote.