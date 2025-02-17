Israel marks 500 days of war, 73 hostages remain in Gaza
Hamas reportedly ready to hand Gaza to PA • War cabinet scheduled to meet • Hostage negotiation team to head to Cairo
IDF conducts large-scale arrest operation in Al Arub village south of Efrat - report
The IDF launched a large-scale arrest operation in an Arab village of Al Arub, south of Efrat in the West Bank, during an operation overnight between Sunday and Monday, Walla reported on Monday morning.
Hamas ready to hand Gaza to Palestinian Authority, sources say - report
The sources said in the report that Hamas's alleged decision comes "after significant Egyptian pressure on the Hamas delegation that visited Cairo."
Hamas expressed that they would be ready to hand the Gaza Strip over to the Palestinian Authority, sources told Sky News Arabic in a Sunday night report.
The sources reportedly explained that Hamas said that any of their government employees would be "re-absorbed into the new administration. Or that they would retire, with a guarantee that their salaries be paid."
Netanyahu: Trump presented the only plan for the Gaza issue that can work
Trump said regarding the Gaza plan that it was "up to Israel" to decide what to do next "in consultation with me."
US President Donald Trump presented the only plan for the Gaza issue that can work, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations on Sunday.
Trump’s “bold new vision” was the only plan that enabled a different future for both Israel and Gaza, he said.
“We have the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House,” Netanyahu said.
Later, on Sunday, Trump said regarding the Gaza plan that it was "up to Israel" to decide what to do next "in consultation with me."
"I told Netanyahu: You can do whatever you want," Trump added.
US Middle East Envoy informs Egypt phase two of negotiations has begun - report
US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff informed Egypt that negotiations for phase two of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas have begun, according to sources close to the Arabic channel Al Ghad, the channel reported on Sunday night.
The sources also reportedly mentioned that Witkoff clarified that the second phase would include 19 living soldiers who were kidnapped, as well as Hamas returning the kidnapped bodies.
The negotiations will also define the positions of both sides to reach an agreement to end the war.
War cabinet to meet at Kirya Monday evening
Israel's war cabinet will be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, sources confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.
Israeli government finalizes appointment of Eyal Zamir as new IDF chief
Zamir is somewhat unusual for an IDF chief given that his military background is in tank command, but his top posts in the later years of his resume made him a favorite from the start of the race.
Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday announced that the government has given final approval for Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir to replace IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.
This comes after the vetting committee led by former chief justice Asher Grunis approved him last week.
Although usually, the vetting committee process is a mere technicality to ensure that there are no unforeseen legal problems with top government appointees, occasionally, the process has uncovered an issue and derailed a candidacy.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 73 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal