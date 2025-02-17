Israel marks 500 days of war, 73 hostages remain in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of Gazans returning to the north of Gaza (illustrative). (photo credit: Canva, Chaim Goldberg/Flash90, REUTERS/MAHMOUD AL-BASOS)

US President Donald Trump presented the only plan for the Gaza issue that can work, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations on Sunday.

Trump’s “bold new vision” was the only plan that enabled a different future for both Israel and Gaza, he said.

“We have the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House,” Netanyahu said.

Later, on Sunday, Trump said regarding the Gaza plan that it was "up to Israel" to decide what to do next "in consultation with me."

"I told Netanyahu: You can do whatever you want," Trump added.