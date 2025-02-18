Egypt's Sisi to travel to Riyadh for Gaza Arab plan discussion, sources say

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to travel to Riyadh on Thursday for discussions about an Arab plan for Gaza, two Egyptian security sources said.

Arab states are expected to discuss a post-war plan for Gaza reconstruction, possibly to counter US President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop the strip under US control.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar are set to review and discuss the Arab plan in Riyadh before it is presented at a scheduled Arab summit which takes place in Cairo on March 4, the sources said.

On Friday, a gathering of Arab state leaders, including Jordan, the UAE and Qatar, was expected to take place in Saudi Arabia, which is spearheading Arab efforts on Trump's plan, although some sources said the date had not been confirmed yet.

Arab states were dismayed by Trump's plan to "clean out" Palestinians from Gaza and resettle most of them in Jordan and Egypt, to create a Middle East Riviera, an idea immediately rejected by Cairo and Amman and seen in most of the region as deeply destabilizing. (L-R) US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a backdrop of Hamas terrorists in Gaza. (credit: Canva, REUTERS/Adel Al Khader)

World Jewish Congress involvement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder and spoke with the Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein bin Abdullah by telephone on Sunday.

Sisi and Lauder met along with the Egyptian General Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad at the presidential palace in Cairo to discuss the hostage deal and help facilitate humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the president's office announced.

During the meeting, they discussed Egyptian efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This included discussions on ensuring the release of hostages and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into the territory.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report